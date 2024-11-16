Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its stake in Equity Residential by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

