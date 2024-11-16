Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

