Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up about 3.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 224.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after buying an additional 422,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,991,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $15,559,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,339 shares of company stock worth $1,329,902. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $140.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.50. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.