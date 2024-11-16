Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 98,547 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,547 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,467,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,681 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,768.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 429,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after buying an additional 297,365 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SILV

About SilverCrest Metals

(Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.