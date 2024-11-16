Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after buying an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after buying an additional 711,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. 11,874,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

