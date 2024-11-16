Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after acquiring an additional 439,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

