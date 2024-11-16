First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FBMS has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 652.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.