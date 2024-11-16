First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 268,741 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,741 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.64 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,627 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

