First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Trimmed by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,301 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.8% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $90.97. 232,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,079. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

