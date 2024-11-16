FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Price Target Cut to $1.75 by Analysts at B. Riley

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

FiscalNote stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $81,547.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,541,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,721.51. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 125,149 shares of company stock worth $154,823 in the last ninety days. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FiscalNote in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,655 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 96,457 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

