Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

