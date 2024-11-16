Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 41.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Freshpet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

