General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 48,298 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $131,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $176.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

