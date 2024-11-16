Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 41.2% in October

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GILT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GILT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GILT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 182,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $286.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gilat Satellite Networks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.