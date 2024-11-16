Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRDN. Stephens began coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GRDN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 68,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,017. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $314.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. bought 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,714 shares in the company, valued at $499,996. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $5,460,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth $189,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,400,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

