GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE GXO opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

