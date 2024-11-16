Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 398,300 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,922.42. This trade represents a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth about $8,325,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $778.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $60.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

