HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.10. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. This represents a -133.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,789. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

