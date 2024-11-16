HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 77.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:LFWD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

