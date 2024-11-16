Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in October

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,478,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 2,011,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.7 days.
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CDDRF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.26.
Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.