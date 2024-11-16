Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

