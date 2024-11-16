Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 554,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,372,000 after acquiring an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.8% in the third quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $538.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,360,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.75 and a 1-year high of $551.73. The company has a market capitalization of $487.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

