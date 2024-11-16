Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.35 on Friday, reaching $322.29. The company had a trading volume of 681,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $245.70 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

