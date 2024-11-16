Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $465.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $459.00 to $465.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HD. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Shares of HD opened at $408.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $302.34 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

