Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNST. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

HNST opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Honest has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $697.64 million, a P/E ratio of -172.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 6,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $29,694.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 414,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,070.08. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 52,751 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $225,774.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,828,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,105,205.32. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,461,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,739,880. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at $3,777,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

