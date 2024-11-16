Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 23.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

