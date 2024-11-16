Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Increased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 13,814.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985,726 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $132,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,120,000 after buying an additional 196,440 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 28.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,243 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,769,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 17,460.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $293,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,702 shares of company stock worth $856,166 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.