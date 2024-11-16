Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Buys 3,218 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $104,906.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,640. This represents a 4.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 896,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 60,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.