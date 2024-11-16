Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $654,078.48 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAON Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

