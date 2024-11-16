Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $538,000.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,839.28. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.57 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $226.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

