Insider Selling: Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Sells 3,660 Shares of Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) Director James W. Sight sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $279,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,825.36. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Griffon Stock Down 4.6 %

GFF opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Griffon’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Griffon by 98.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFF. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

