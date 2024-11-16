Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 152,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 39.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 912,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.8 %

MDT opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.