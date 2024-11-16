Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 5,650 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

