Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,086 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,186,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 65.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 74.88%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.