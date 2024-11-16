iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the October 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
