iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the October 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.