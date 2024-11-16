iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $88,890,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $228.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $175.15 and a 52-week high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

