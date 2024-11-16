Jeremy Hofmann Sells 4,702 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $347,759.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,476.52. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $407,047.95.
Zillow Group Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ Z opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $76.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
