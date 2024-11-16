KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,865 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 806.7% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Corning by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,508,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 152,922 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

