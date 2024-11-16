KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 113,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Target by 12.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $152.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average is $150.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

