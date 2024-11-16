Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.89.
ABBV stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.78. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.05 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 215.28%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
