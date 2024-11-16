Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $17.45 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chevron were worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $290.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

