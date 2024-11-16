Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in General Electric by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.