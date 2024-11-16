Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 11,873 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 88,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 800,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

