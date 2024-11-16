Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the October 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:KEYS traded down $4.31 on Friday, hitting $149.37. 1,282,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.