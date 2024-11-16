Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 166,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 44.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. 1,509,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.59 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.