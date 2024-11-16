Koa Wealth Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Koa Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 4.4% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,779 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 221,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.88 and a 12-month high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 135.23%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

