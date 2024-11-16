Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,714 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,337,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,426 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $16,205,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE AHR opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

