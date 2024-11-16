La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the October 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 669.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of LFDJF remained flat at $41.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $43.00.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
