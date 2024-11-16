Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $75.25. Approximately 2,097,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,212,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 88.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Lam Research by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

