LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LJI Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.95. 3,398,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,048. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $93.74 and a 52-week high of $132.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

